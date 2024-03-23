Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.98

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.74, with a volume of 106810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

