Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 1,490,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,929. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

