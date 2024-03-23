Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 5,177 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 108.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 9,393,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,138,102. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

