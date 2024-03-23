Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

