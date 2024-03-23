Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 16,221,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,036,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

