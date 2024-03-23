Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

