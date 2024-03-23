Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 28,546,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.