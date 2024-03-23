Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 770,453 shares of company stock worth $5,115,068. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

