Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $170.10. 5,645,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

