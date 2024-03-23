Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT remained flat at $3.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,134. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

