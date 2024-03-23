Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 900,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 725,540 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

