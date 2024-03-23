Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

