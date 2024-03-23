Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $239,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.