Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 1,398 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $160.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

