Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

