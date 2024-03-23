Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $11.99. Steelcase shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 271,051 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.