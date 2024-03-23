Status Hits Market Capitalization of $172.43 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Status has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $172.43 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,929.40 or 0.99993044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011698 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04328553 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $7,724,454.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

