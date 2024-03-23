Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

