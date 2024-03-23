Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $734.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.