SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 245,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 98,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRM Entertainment
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
About SRM Entertainment
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SRM Entertainment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.