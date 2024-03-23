SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 245,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 98,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

