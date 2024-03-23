Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.51

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 116870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Squarespace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,648,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,430,661.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,648,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,430,661.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,859 shares of company stock worth $11,767,561 in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

