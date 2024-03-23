SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider John William Swann III Sells 32,325 Shares

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $18,178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

