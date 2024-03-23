Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

SRAD stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.