SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.85. 228,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,261. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

