SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $54,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

