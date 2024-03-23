SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,629. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

