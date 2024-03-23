SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lessened by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 130,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,090,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.