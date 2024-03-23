SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.11. 180,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,344. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

