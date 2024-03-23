SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Increased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. 3,440,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,201. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

