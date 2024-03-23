SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.89

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.89 and last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 367890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

