SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,585 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 573,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. 4,686,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,845. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

