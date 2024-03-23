S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $86,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $9.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.13. 1,480,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,122. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.08 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

