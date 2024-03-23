Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). Approximately 44,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 73,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Sovereign Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Sovereign Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

About Sovereign Metals

The company has a market capitalization of £137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.34.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

