Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Company Profile
