South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.15. 18,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 4,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.
South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.
