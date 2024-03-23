South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.15. 18,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 4,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About South Atlantic Bancshares

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. South Atlantic Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

(Get Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.