SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.69. 38,626,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 59,142,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

