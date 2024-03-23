Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 24,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 58,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonder by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

