Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.57

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.
Sompo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50.
Sompo shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.
About Sompo
Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sompo
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.