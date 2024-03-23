Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 12,169 shares trading hands.

Soligenix Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

