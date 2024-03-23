Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%.

Shares of SCTL opened at $1.09 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Societal CDMO by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Societal CDMO by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 132,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,409 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.10 price target (down from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

