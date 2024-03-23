Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.