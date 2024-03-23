Smog (SMOG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $146.77 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Smog has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $146.77 million and $1.28 million worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.18438463 USD and is down -12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,352,719.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

