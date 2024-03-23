Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.00

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 285592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Smartspace Software Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £25.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,458.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

