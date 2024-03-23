Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

