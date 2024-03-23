Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Slam Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Slam by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Slam by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Slam by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

