SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,306. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.