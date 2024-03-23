SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

FI stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

