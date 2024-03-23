SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $84.17 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

