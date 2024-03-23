SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $154.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

