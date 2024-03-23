SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.